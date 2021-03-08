Kalam’s elder brother dies at 104

Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar, the elder brother of former President of India A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, passed away at his residence in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. He was 104.
According to family members, the centenarian, who was born in November 1916, breathed his last in the evening due to age-related issues. He was normal and attended to his routine as usual even in the morning, they said.
Like the former President, his elder brother also lived a simple life and helped the needy in the neighbourhood.
“Fond of the late President, he always stressed on youngsters to acquire knowledge and disseminated the ideals of Kalam Ayya to think big,” Salim Kalam, his grand nephew, said.
Kalam was the youngest among the five siblings, who hailed from Rameswaram.
The last rites of Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar would be performed on Monday.
