Kalam’s elder brother dies at 104

A.P.J. Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar

RAMANATHAPURAM

07 March 2021 21:57 IST

Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar, the elder brother of former President of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, passed away at his residence in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. He was 104.

According to family members, Maraikayar, who was born in November 1916, breathed his last in the evening. Though he had some age-related issues, he attended to his daily routines even on Sunday morning, they said.

Like the former President, Maraikayar also lived a simple life and helped the needy in the neighbourhood. “Fond of the late President, he always urged the youngsters to acquire knowledge and disseminated the ideals of Kalam Ayya to think big,” Salim Kalam, his grand nephew, said.

Advertising

Advertising

Abdul Kalam was the youngest of the five siblings.

The last rites of Maraikayar would be performed on Monday.