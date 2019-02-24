Kalakurichi MP's car topples in Salem

Member of Parliament from Kalakurichi K. Kamaraj suffered minor injuries in an accident on the outskirts of Salem on Sunday morning.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) parliamentarian was on his way to Salem to take part in former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary celebrations.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 10 a.m. The MP's car toppled after hitting a median near Minnapalai on the Attur-Salem National Highway.

Mr. Kamaraj, his personal assistant Mohamed Hasan, and car driver Velmurugan suffered minor injuries in the accident and they have been admitted to a private hospital nearby for treatment.