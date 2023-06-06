ADVERTISEMENT

Kalakshetra sexual harassment case | Arrested faculty member, Hari Padman, granted bail

June 06, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said Mr. Padman was granted bail on Saturday, June 3, 2023, by a local court in Chennai; he had been arrested in early April following a complaint from a former woman student of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under Kalakshetra Foundation

The Hindu Bureau

Hari Padman. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Hari Padman, a suspended faculty member of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under Kalakshetra Foundation, who was arrested on charges of sexual harassment, has been granted bail by the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court at the Saidapet court complex.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

Police sources said he was granted mandatory bail on Saturday, June 3, 2023, by the court, as per the provisions of the law.

ALSO READ
Kalakshetra’s summer of discontent

In March, students of the Kalakshetra Foundation had resorted to protests demanding the dismissal of four staff members including Padman, who, they accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment inside the campus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint from a former woman student of the college who had discontinued her studies in 2019, the All Women Police, Adyar booked Hari Padman under sections 354A (sexual harassment) 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the T.N. Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Two days later on April 3, 2023, Hari Padman was arrested by the police in the early hours, and remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US