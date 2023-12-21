ADVERTISEMENT

Kalakshetra Foundation’s 70th annual art fest begins

December 21, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mridangam Maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman being honoured at the inauguration of Kalakshetra Foundation’s 70th annual art festival at Thiruvanmiyur. Kalakshetra Foundation Chairman S. Ramadorai and Director in-charge Aneish Rajan are seen. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

 

Kalakshetra Foundation’s 70th annual art festival got under way here on Wednesday. 

Mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman, who inaugurated the event, paid tributes to it’s founder Rukmini Devi Arundale. “She single-handedly built this citadel of fine arts from scratch. What she left behind is a great legacy that we should enshrine in our hearts and improve upon. Kalakshetra is a trend-setter and pray that it serves the cause of music for many more years,” he said.

He recalled how Rukmini had invited him to the Foundation when he was in his youth and he had performed there. Foundation Chairman S. Ramadorai said that the Kalakshetra Foundation had played a significant role in creating a global footprint of Indian classical dance and music. Rukmini Devi Arundale was a great thinker, educationist and a social reformer, and an artist par excellence. Her vision to rejuvenate Indian art through the foundation was ahead of its time. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that students, artistes and teachers must leverage technology thoughtfully so that the impact of classical art forms can be amplified and reach new audiences. The Foundation can play a key role in shaping the next generation of artistes, who are not only adept in traditional art forms but also in leveraging technology, he said.

Foundation Director in-charge Aneish Rajan said Kalakshetra’s annual arts festival was one of the most important fest in the annals of the Chennai Music festival.

Besides the main festival that includes three dance-dramas choreographed by Rukmini Devi Arundale, it will feature a Sangeetha Vaibhava — a music festival for young and upcoming artists — every evening at the Rukmini Arangam from 4 p.m. to 5.30 pm.

The festival will be on till January 1, 2024. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US