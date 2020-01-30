Kalakshetra foundation revokes permission for T.M. Krishna's book release event

Kalakshetra Foundation has withdrawn the permission it gave to hold the book release function of T.M. Krishna's Sebastian & Sons: A brief history of Mridangam Makers, on its premises.

In a statement to the publishers of the book, Kalakshetra Foundation director Revathi Ramachandran said that it was an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. “Being a government organisation, it cannot allow any program that may instigate political , cultural and social disharmony,” the statement read.

It further said that the book review which has appeared on Wednesday in print, contains certain statements related to the book which touch on controversial issues and have a lot of political overtones.

“We were unaware of the controversies surrounding the subject matter of the book at the time of renting our auditorium for book release,” the statement added.

Musician and writer T.M. Krishna said that he was saddened and baffled by the Foundation’s act, revoking permission for the book release event. “The book is a celebration of generations of makers of mridangams. They've worked with blood, skinned cows, goats and buffaloes so that we can all enjoy music. The book brings out the reality of how they have been marginalised for generations — how is this controversial?” he questioned.

Stating that he was astounded by the fact that the program was perceived to be one that could instigate disharmony, Mr. Krishna pointed out that the mridangam graces the stage of Kalakshetra every other day.

“How is it okay not to talk about the cow then? It is a complicated subject, but not a controversial one. I can understand if people have different points of views from the book or disagree, but I don't understand why this is disharmonious,” he said.

Mr. Krishna said that the book release event will now take place at the Asian College of Journalism on February 2, Sunday, at 6.45 p.m.