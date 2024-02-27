Kalaignar’s memorial is a ‘first wonder’ on the second longest beach in the world, says Stalin

February 27, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday called upon the people to visit the Karunanidhi Memorial to see the late leader’s life and ‘live’ with the late DMK stalwart.

In a televised speech delivered during the inauguration of the renovated premises on the Marina beachfront that houses the memorials of former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and Karunanidhi, Mr. Stalin said Kalaignar’s memorial was a “first wonder” on the second longest beach in the world.

“’Kalaignar’ means struggle. That is what his life and history is telling the world. Not just struggle, this memorial also says ‘Kalaignar’ means victory,” Mr. Stalin said. The memorial, much like his welfare programmes, stands as a testimony to the late leader’s accomplishments, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is not a city or town in Tamil Nadu that the late DMK leader did not visit or deliver a speech in, Mr. Stalin said. “The stories, poems, novels, dramas, and film dialogues his pen jotted down are eternal. No Tsunami can destroy them.”

Karunanidhi had “sowed” his ideals into the Tamil soil and became the architect of modern Tamil Nadu, he added.

The long, eventful life of Karunanidhi, from the time he was 14 till his death at the age of 95, has been captured in the memorial, the Chief Minister said. “He penned only six parts of his autobiography Nenjukku Needhi. He was motivated to write the seventh, saying if nature had allowed him to. But, time has taken him away from us.”

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated the underground digital museum ‘Kalaignar Ulagam’, adjacent to the Kalaignar Memorial, which incorporates a 7D interactive show, rare pictures, and a 3D holographic show to capture the life and achievements of the late leader.

Marble slabs for the Karunanidhi Memorial were sourced from Vietnam and Kishangarh in Rajasthan. Vietnam white marbles are translucent and allow powerful lights behind them to pass through to give a warm, pleasant, and vibrant look for visitors in the night. A pathway of white marble welcomes visitors, as they walk past statues of late Tamil poets Kambar and Ilangovadigal to reach the C.N. Annadurai Memorial. Further down this pathway lies the Karunanidhi Memorial. A statue of a seated Kalaignar penning his thoughts was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and senior Ministers, including Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, and E.V. Velu, City Mayor R. Priya, and various elected representatives were present. Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, MDMK founder Vaiko, CPI State president R. Mutharasan, CPI(M) State president K. Balakrishnan, VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, Indian Union Muslim League president K.A.M. Khader Mohideen, PMK leader G.K. Mani, MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah were among the political leaders, who took part.

Actor Rajinikanth also participated. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.