Kalaignar was a ‘conceptual institution’ who protected Constitutional principles, says A. Raja

Former Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi was a “conceptual institution” who played a crucial role in protecting sovereignty, secularism and democratic principles of the Constitution, DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha member A. Raja, said here on Sunday.

Releasing 32 books of various authors, published by Seethai Publications to commemorate the birth centenary of Karunanidhi, Mr. Raja said “an individual may die, but the conceptual entity created by the individual will live forever. Kalaignar [Karunanidhi] was one such conceptual institution.”

The MP further said that no one could challenge the Dravidian movement, and its relevance would continue till religious, gender, linguistic and caste-based inequalities exist in society. “The contents of the books released today will continue to hold relevance, even after a century as a valuable reference for researchers and students to study Kalaignar and the Dravidian movement,” he added.

He recalled Karunanidhi’s support to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s decision to nationalise banks even as she faced resistance from then Finance Minister Morarji Desai.

Chief Government Whip Govi. Chezhian, who received the first copy of the books, said, “The DMK has always stood firm in its principle of State autonomy. That is why Chief Minister M.K. Stalin boycotted the NITI Aayog governing council meeting, condemning the Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu. Gowra. Rajasekaran, publisher, Seethai Publications; Govi. Lenin, author; MLAs Dha. Velu and J. Karunanidhi, among others, were present at the event.