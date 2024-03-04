ADVERTISEMENT

Kalaignar Ulagam to open for public from March 6

March 04, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Chennai

Kalaignar Ulagam is an exhibition showcasing art, literature and political life of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi at his memorial on the Marina

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government, on March 4, announced that the Kalaignar Ulagam, an exhibition showcasing the art, literature and political life of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi at his memorial on the Marina front would be opened for the public from March 6. The bookings could be done online.

A State government press release said a web portal https://www.kalaignarulagam.org/ had been created and people could download free tickets from the website. A person could download five tickets through his mobile number. No permission is required for visiting Kalaignar memorial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US