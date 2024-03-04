Kalaignar Ulagam to open for public from March 6

March 04, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Government, on March 4, announced that the Kalaignar Ulagam, an exhibition showcasing the art, literature and political life of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi at his memorial on the Marina front would be opened for the public from March 6. The bookings could be done online.

A State government press release said a web portal https://www.kalaignarulagam.org/ had been created and people could download free tickets from the website. A person could download five tickets through his mobile number. No permission is required for visiting Kalaignar memorial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.