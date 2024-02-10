Kalaignar held a special place in his heart for Islamic community: Higher Education Minister

February 10, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had a special place in his heart for the Islamic community, Higher Education Minister R.S. Rajakannappan said on Friday and urged the officials in universities across Tamil Nadu to ensure that there is no inequality between students from various communities.

Speaking at the Centenary celebrations of Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi organised by Tamil Nadu State Urdu Academy, the Minister said, Kalaignar was instrumental in setting up the Tamil Nadu State Urdu Academy in 2000. The academy functioned well until 2014 before its administration went into decay, the Minister added.

“After the Dravidian model government came to power in 2021, it has begun to function well. Naan Mudhalvan and Pudhumai Penn schemes were brought by the Chief Minister. If Higher Education department and women have experienced development, it is because of the Dravidian model government. Free bus travel for women and monthly financial aid of ₹1000 for women are some of the schemes that have helped women a great deal,” he said.

“I have also insisted that Vice-Chancellors in Tamil Nadu should be Tamils; only then we can freely discuss issues. There are 13 universities and we also give autonomous status. In some universities, there are some issues. There should not be any caste or religious issues in universities. There should be no inequality between students. Everyone is born in some community and officials working in universities should ensure equality. Administration should be streamlined. The State government and power centres should not interfere in the administration and functioning of the universities,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission chairperson Peter Alphonse said, “I don’t know to speak, read or write Urdu, but it is not important for anyone to read, write or speak a language to appreciate its beauty. A language is an identity of a community of people and it is a tool that signifies a cultural tradition. Every community has developed a language, its grammar and literature at each stage. That way, Urdu language has had a great history. Today, we are being forced to consider the idea of one country, one language, one religion, one election. Indian culture is one of mixture of various cultures.”

