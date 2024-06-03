GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kalaignar Centenary Park to have rope car, glass garden 

Published - June 03, 2024 12:18 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Enchanting elements: The proposed tree tower will offer a great view of the park and the neighbouring areas, says an official.

Enchanting elements: The proposed tree tower will offer a great view of the park and the neighbouring areas, says an official. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

With a rope car facility, a tree tower and a glass garden, the upcoming Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai is likely to become a huge attraction.

Works have gained momentum and half-built structures offer an idea of how the park, modelled after parks in Botanical Garden and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, would look.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of the park, on over 6.09 acres along Dr. Radhakrishna Salai, in February this year. It is being set up by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops.

“The rope-car will take a semi-circular route, while the tree tower will offer a great view of the park and the neighbouring areas,” said an official.

Pillars supporting the rope-car are being erected, and the foundation for the glass garden has been laid. The air-conditioned glass garden will house exotic plants and add colour to the park.

“The first floor of an old building [on the premises] inaugurated by late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran will be converted into a cafeteria. We have also fully restored the old fountains, besides creating new ones. There will be lawns, walking paths, pergolas and chairs designed in the shape of fruits, butterflies and other animals to attract children,” the official added.

Asked whether this park would be linked with the Senganthal Park, officials said it would be done in the next phase.

“Eventually, all three parks – Senganthal, Semmozhi, on the other side of the Radhakrishnan Salai, and the Kalaignar Centenary – will be linked,” the official said.

The land on which the park is being built was in the possession of the Agri Horticultural Society. The government took up the legal process in 1989 to reclaim the land, and after a 33-year battle, took possession of the property, which is valued at about ₹1,000 crore.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.