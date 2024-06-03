Kalaignar Centenary Park to have rope car, glass garden 

With a rope car facility, a tree tower and a glass garden, the upcoming Kalaignar Centenary Park in Chennai is likely to become a huge attraction.

Works have gained momentum and half-built structures offer an idea of how the park, modelled after parks in Botanical Garden and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, would look.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of the park, on over 6.09 acres along Dr. Radhakrishna Salai, in February this year. It is being set up by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops.

“The rope-car will take a semi-circular route, while the tree tower will offer a great view of the park and the neighbouring areas,” said an official.

Pillars supporting the rope-car are being erected, and the foundation for the glass garden has been laid. The air-conditioned glass garden will house exotic plants and add colour to the park.

“The first floor of an old building [on the premises] inaugurated by late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran will be converted into a cafeteria. We have also fully restored the old fountains, besides creating new ones. There will be lawns, walking paths, pergolas and chairs designed in the shape of fruits, butterflies and other animals to attract children,” the official added.

Asked whether this park would be linked with the Senganthal Park, officials said it would be done in the next phase.

“Eventually, all three parks – Senganthal, Semmozhi, on the other side of the Radhakrishnan Salai, and the Kalaignar Centenary – will be linked,” the official said.

The land on which the park is being built was in the possession of the Agri Horticultural Society. The government took up the legal process in 1989 to reclaim the land, and after a 33-year battle, took possession of the property, which is valued at about ₹1,000 crore.