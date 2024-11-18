Kalaignar abolished hand rickshaws and ushered in computer education, says Udhyanidhi Stalin

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the DMK government had named various schemes after late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and installed statues for him to express its gratitude to the leader, who had abolished hand-rickshaws and ushered in computer education in the State.

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had hit out at the government for naming welfare schemes after Karunanidhi, Mr. Udhayanidhi said Mr. Palaniswami did not know the meaning of the word ‘gratitude’ as he became the Chief Minister by prostrating before V.K. Sasikala, confidante of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, and betrayed her later. He said there was nothing wrong in naming schemes after Karunanidhi as “Kalaignar [Karunanidhi] had worked for the people of Tamil Nadu till the age of 94....”

He asked, “Who named Amma Unavagam, Amma Cement and Amma Salt in the previous regime?...”

To Mr. Palaniswami’s remark that “son praises the father, and the father praises the son” Mr. Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appreciated all the Ministers for their achievements, at events organised by their departments.

“Mr. Palaniswami’s words clearly express his longing for praise,” he added.

