 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalaignar abolished hand rickshaws and ushered in computer education, says Udhyanidhi Stalin

Published - November 18, 2024 12:41 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the DMK government had named various schemes after late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and installed statues for him to express its gratitude to the leader, who had abolished hand-rickshaws and ushered in computer education in the State.

Responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had hit out at the government for naming welfare schemes after Karunanidhi, Mr. Udhayanidhi said Mr. Palaniswami did not know the meaning of the word ‘gratitude’ as he became the Chief Minister by prostrating before V.K. Sasikala, confidante of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, and betrayed her later. He said there was nothing wrong in naming schemes after Karunanidhi as “Kalaignar [Karunanidhi] had worked for the people of Tamil Nadu till the age of 94....”

He asked, “Who named Amma Unavagam, Amma Cement and Amma Salt in the previous regime?...”

To Mr. Palaniswami’s remark that “son praises the father, and the father praises the son” Mr. Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appreciated all the Ministers for their achievements, at events organised by their departments.

“Mr. Palaniswami’s words clearly express his longing for praise,” he added.

Published - November 18, 2024 12:41 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.