‘Kalaignar 100’ quiz contest had witnessed participation of over two lakh people: CM

More than two lakh people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had participated in the ‘Kalaignar 100’ quiz contest. By making that many people read about the Dravidian movement, the event had fulfilled its objective, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said.

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi had launched the competition in September last year. The finals were organised by the party’s women’s wing at Kalaignar Arangam, Anna Arivalayam, on Saturday. Participants were grouped under two categories — those aged under 18 and those aged above.

“Kalaignar [former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi] has given life to crores of people in Tamil Nadu...,” Mr. Stalin said at the prize distribution ceremony after the finals.

He further said that Kalaignar had implemented several revolutionary schemes for the development of the Tamil community.

Prize money

Mr. Stalin handed over the prize money and certificates to the winners of both the categories. Those who won the first prize received a sum of ₹10 lakh and the runners-up, ₹6 lakh. Those who finished third and fourth were awarded ₹3 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.

The Chief Minister further said that in the WhatsApp era, people trusted forward messages without reviewing their authenticity. “To put a full stop to this, we have to ensure that the true history reaches people, and competitions like this are a good way to do so,” Mr. Stalin said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said that while the DMK and the Dravidian movement were focused on improving knowledge and the intellect of the public, some people were running parties just to promote entrepreneurs like Adani and Ambani. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu was present.

