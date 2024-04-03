ADVERTISEMENT

Kalachuvadu wins Publisher of the Year award

April 03, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu-based publishing house Kalachuvadu Publications has won the Publisher of the Year 2023 award, instituted by the Goa-based organisation Publishing Next.

The website of the organisation says the award is for “the fearlessness with which Kalachuvadu seems to publish: books with incendiary topics, subversive yet progressive”.

“Their books, their ideas, their commitment to quality is truly heartening and inspiring. There’s no disputing the fact that Kalachuvadu is trying something new and something intrepid, and also socially relevant,” it adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US