Kalachuvadu wins Publisher of the Year Award for 2023

April 03, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu-based publishing house Kalachuvadu Publications has won the Publisher of the Year 2023 Award, instituted by Publishing Next, a Goa-based organisation. The website of the organisation says the award is for “the fearlessness with which Kalachuvadu seems to publish books, with incendiary topics that are subversive yet progressive.” “Their books, ideas, and commitment to quality is truly heartening and inspiring. There’s no disputing the fact that Kalachuvadu is trying something new and something intrepid, and also socially relevant,” it adds.

