Kal Cables directed to pay ₹3 crore to Chennai Corporation

Kal Cables Pvt. Ltd., run by the Sun TV Group, has been directed to pay 50% of the ₹6.18 crore raised by the Greater Chennai Corporation as rent for the company’s cables running overhead and underground in public places.

A division bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed the company to make the payment within four weeks from Friday. The bench directed an interim stay on the notice on the condition that the company pays 50% of the demand within four weeks, failing which the stay will be vacated.

The company submitted before the bench that the guidelines do not speak of collection of annual rent but only imposes condition of restoration of a public place to its original form by cable operators. “In 2018, the respondents — Municipal Administration Department and T.N. government — after the framing of guidelines, had raised the demand but had not collected the same or insisted the petitioner to pay, when the fact of it having no authority to raise the same was brought to its knowledge,” the company said.