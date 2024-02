February 29, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday transferred Kakarla Usha, Commissioner of Tourism and Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and posted her as the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department replacing Samayamoorthy.

He is now posted as Commissioner of Tourism and shall also function as the Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, as per the government order issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

