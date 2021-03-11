Kadambur Raju confident of facing Dhinakaran

Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju, who will face AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran in Kovilpatti Assembly constituency, is confident of emerging victorious at the hustings.
Mr. Raju, who arrived at Kovilpatti on Thursday, a day after being given the AIADMK ticket, said he did not see Mr. Dhinakaran as a major challenge to him.
“The ‘Two Leaves’ symbol that gave a crowning victory in seven of the 10 Assembly polls in the past, will register victory again in Kovilpatti where I have implemented several development projects, including second drinking water scheme for Kovilpatti Municipality. We, besides implementing all the poll promises made in 2016, have also executed a good number of other welfare schemes in our segment. I am facing the election with a sense of satisfaction of executing all poll promises and hence the people will back me again,” Mr. Raju hoped.
The AMMK has fielded former councillor of Tirunelveli Corporation A.P. Balakrishnan alias Paul Kannan, organising secretary of the party, in Tirunelveli Assembly constituency where the BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran is likely to test his electoral fortunes for the fifth time in succession since 2001.
