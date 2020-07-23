Kabasurakudineer subjected to analysis for anti-viral properties, Centre tells HC

CHENNAI

23 July 2020 21:57 IST

Results awaited from Regional Centre for Biotechnology in Faridabad

An analysis of Kabasurakudineer, a poly herbal sastric preparation under Siddha form of medication, for its anti-viral properties is under way at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology in Faridabad. The results of the analysis are awaited, the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) told the Madras High Court on Thursday.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and V.M. Velumani were informed that another Siddha nutritional drink comprising turmeric, pepper and Amukkara, named as MAM, was also being tested at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in New Delhi for anti-viral properties. The results of that test was also yet to come.

The efficacy of other Siddha drugs such as Bramanda Bairava Mathirai, Adhathodai Manapagu, Thalisathy Chooranam, Nochi Kudineer, Athimathuram Choorana Maathirai, Amukkara Choorana Maathirai and Thippili Rasayanam were also being studied, according to an affidavit filed before the court on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH.

Advertising

Advertising

After the completion of the trials by various agencies, the efficacy reports would be submitted to the Ministry, Assistant Solicitor G. Karthikeyan said. He added that the Centre had increased the allocation of funds for Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) at Arumbakkam in Chennai from ₹16.38 crore in 2011-12 to ₹35 crore in 2020-21.

The submissions were made in response to a host of questions raised by the judges during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed to quash the preventive detention of a Siddha hospital administrator K. Thiruthanikachalam through his counsel K. Balu. He had been detained under the Goondas Act for his objectionable social media posts.

Additional Public Prosecutor R. Prathap Kumar told the court that the detainee had been posing to be a Siddha practitioner without a valid qualification and he had circulated a video on the social media with several false claims besides abusing the Chief Minister for not having implemented the suggestions made by him to treat COVID-19 patients.

Without going into the specifics of the case, the judges had directed the Centre to explain steps being taken to utilise Siddha form of medication in the fight against COVID-19. In reply, the Ministry informed the court that it had issued a notification as early as on April 21 permitting researchers, scientists and practitioners of Indian systems of medicine to undertake research on COVID-19.

Filing an affidavit on behalf of the Ministry, CCRS Director General K. Kanakavalli said so far only one Siddha practitioner had submitted a sample of drug developed for treating COVID-19 patients to the Central Council of Research in Siddha (CCRS). He had now been asked to provide literature evidence and safety studies prior to testing.

Apart from the sample, 97 suggestions / concepts / proposals had been received by CCRS. Of them 11 were recommended to the Ministry for consideration. The Ministry approved and funded one pre-clinical project and six clinical trial projects. The judges took the affidavit on file and adjourned the case by a week for further hearing.