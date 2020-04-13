Tamil Nadu

Ka. Balachandran appointed Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission chairperson

Mr. Balachandran has been serving as the Principal Secretary to the State government in the Registration and Commercial Taxes Department until recently

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IAS officer Ka. Balachandran as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Mr. Balachandran has been serving as the Principal Secretary to the State government in the Registration and Commercial Taxes Department until recently.

According to an official release, he joined the State Civil Service in 1986 and was conferred an IAS officer in 1994. Mr. Balachandran is expected to assume office on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 2:57:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ka-balachandran-appointed-tamil-nadu-public-service-commission-chairperson/article31329283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY