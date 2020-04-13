Ka. Balachandran appointed Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission chairperson

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IAS officer Ka. Balachandran as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Mr. Balachandran has been serving as the Principal Secretary to the State government in the Registration and Commercial Taxes Department until recently.

According to an official release, he joined the State Civil Service in 1986 and was conferred an IAS officer in 1994. Mr. Balachandran is expected to assume office on Monday.