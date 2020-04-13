Ka. Balachandran appointed Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission chairperson

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IAS officer Ka. Balachandran as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).
Mr. Balachandran has been serving as the Principal Secretary to the State government in the Registration and Commercial Taxes Department until recently.
According to an official release, he joined the State Civil Service in 1986 and was conferred an IAS officer in 1994. Mr. Balachandran is expected to assume office on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.