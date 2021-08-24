K T Raghavan resigns from BJP post after ‘sting operation’

A video, purportedly showing him in a sleazy video call with a female party member, was recorded and uploaded on YouTube by a party member and YouTuber, Madhan Ravichandran

Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary K.T. Raghavan resigned from his party post on Tuesday, following a ‘sting operation’ purportedly showing him in a sleazy video call with a female party member.

The video was recorded and uploaded on YouTube by a party member and YouTuber, Madhan Ravichandran, on Tuesday morning. Mr. Ravichandran claimed he had such sting videos of at least 15 more Tamil Nadu BJP leaders. He also claimed that when he approached Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai with Mr. Raghavan’s video, Mr. Annamalai asked him to go ahead and release the video in the interest of providing justice for the woman.

Announcing his resignation from the party post on Facebook and Twitter, Mr. Raghavan said the people of Tamil Nadu knew who he was and those around him know him well. “For the last 30 years, I have worked [for the party] without seeking any benefits. I came to know of a video today morning about me. It has been done with an intent to malign me and the party,” he claimed in the statement.

He said he had held consultations with Mr. Annamalai after the video was released and was resigning from his post. “I deny the allegations. Will face it legally. Truth will prevail,” he said. Mr. Annamalai was not immediately available for comment.

The Indu Makkal Katchi, in a tweet, sought severe punishment for Mr. Raghavan.