K. Srinivasan tenure as Secretary of Assembly Secretariat extended by 3 years

December 01, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Secretary of Assembly Secretariat K. Srinivasan has been redesignated and his term has been extended by three years, official sources said. Mr. Srinivasan has been redesignated as Principal Secretary.

