K. Srinivasan tenure as Secretary of Assembly Secretariat extended by 3 years

December 01, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

He has been redesignated as Principal Secretary

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary of Assembly Secretariat K. Srinivasan has been redesignated and his term has been extended by three years, official sources said. Mr. Srinivasan has been redesignated as Principal Secretary.

