K. Srinivasan tenure as Secretary of Assembly Secretariat extended by 3 years

Secretary of Assembly Secretariat K. Srinivasan has been redesignated and his term has been extended by three years, official sources said. Mr. Srinivasan has been redesignated as Principal Secretary.
December 01, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI
