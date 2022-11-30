K. Shankar is now Additional Director-General of Police (L&O) in T.N.

November 30, 2022 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 1996-batch IPS officer replaces P. Thamaraikannan who retired from service; several other police postings too, have been made

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday transferred Additional Director-General of Police, Administration, K. Shankar and posted him as the ADGP (Law & Order).

The 1996-batch IPS officer replaces P. Thamaraikannan who retired from service. ADGP, Headquarters, G. Venkatraman was given full additional charge of ADGP, Administration.

Among other postings, the government ADGP, Home Guards, H.M. Jayaram has been posted as ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai, DGP and Head of Police Force, C. Sylendra Babu will hold full additional charge as DGP, Training, Chennai.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, G. Chandeesh, has been promoted as Superintendent of Police and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Coimbatore, in place of N. Mathivanan, posted as DCP, Traffic, Coimbatore, replacing D. Ashok Kumar, posted as SP, Cyber Crime Division, Chennai, in the existing vacancy.

S. Selvakumar SP, Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam, has been posted as SP, Commando Force, Chennai, in place of G. Ramar transferred and posted as SP, Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam.

