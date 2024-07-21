GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET-UG results: Selvaperunthagai expresses concern over discrepancies

The TNCC president said educationalists have pointed out that the Centre and city-wise results data for the NEET-UG examination had 744 extra students from Tamil Nadu appearing for the exam.

Published - July 21, 2024 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai. File

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on July 21 expressed concern over discrepancies in the number of students who appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Under-Graduate (UG) examination from Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,52,920 students had appeared for the NEET-UG exam in Tamil Nadu as per the results declared on June 4. However, educationalists have pointed out that the Centre and city-wise results data for the NEET-UG exam, announced on July 20, had 744 extra students from Tamil Nadu appearing for the exam. “These discrepancies have put the future of the students under question,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

He also expressed concern over the resignation of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairperson Manoj Soni, almost five years before the end of his tenure. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain whether there were any links between the alleged scams in the UPSC and Mr. Soni’s resignation,” he said.

The Congress leader further said a gold smuggling syndicate was busted for reportedly smuggling 267 km of gold at the Chennai Airport a few weeks ago. “Following this, notices have been issued by the investigating agency to six persons, including a BJP functionary named Prithivi, a close associate of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

Anjalai, a former BJP functionary, was arrested by the police for her alleged involvement in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party Tamil Nadu President K. Armstrong. “These developments have proven my allegations against the BJP,” he said.

