Tamil Nadu

K. Satyagopal named NGT Southern Bench expert member

Former Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Satyagopal has been appointed expert member of the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal.

On Tuesday, the NGT Chairperson issued an order appointing Dr. Satyagopal as an expert member with immediate effect. He will hold the post till further orders. Earlier, former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan was appointed expert member of the bench, which was opposed by environmental group Poovulagin Nanbargal at the Madras High Court.

The court rejected the PIL, citing her experience as Environment and Forest Secretary, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Health Secretary.

