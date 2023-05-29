K. Narayanasamy appointed V-C of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University  

May 29, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Governor-Chancellor, R.N. Ravi, on Monday appointed K. Narayanasamy, Dean of Government Kilpauk Medical College, as the Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University. Dr. Narayanasamy will hold the post for three years with effect from the date on which he assumes charge.

Dr. Narayanasamy has 33 years of experience, including 13 years in various capacities as medical superintendent, State nodal officer of government schemes.

Dr. Narayanasamy has served as Dean of Chengalpattu Medical College; held the post of Dean (full additional charge) of Madras Medical College (MMC) where he was the director of Hepatology department from 2018-2022. He was instrumental in creating the Institute of Hepatobiliary Sciences in MMC and was in-charge of the Government COVID Hospital during the pandemic and it is for his work during the pandemic that the State government has recognised him.

He has organised and participated in several international conferences, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

