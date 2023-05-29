HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K. Narayanasamy appointed V-C of Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University  

May 29, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Narayanasamy, right, receiving his appointment letter as Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University on Monday from Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan. 

K. Narayanasamy, right, receiving his appointment letter as Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University on Monday from Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

The Governor-Chancellor, R.N. Ravi, on Monday appointed K. Narayanasamy, Dean of Government Kilpauk Medical College, as the Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University. Dr. Narayanasamy will hold the post for three years with effect from the date on which he assumes charge.

Dr. Narayanasamy has 33 years of experience, including 13 years in various capacities as medical superintendent, State nodal officer of government schemes. 

Dr. Narayanasamy has served as Dean of Chengalpattu Medical College; held the post of Dean (full additional charge) of Madras Medical College (MMC) where he was the director of Hepatology department from 2018-2022. He was instrumental in creating the Institute of Hepatobiliary Sciences in MMC and was in-charge of the Government COVID Hospital during the pandemic and it is for his work during the pandemic that the State government has recognised him.  

He has organised and participated in several international conferences, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

Related Topics

medical education / Chennai / university

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.