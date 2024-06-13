GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K. Nanthakumar is new HRM Secretary, S. Nagarajan made Expenditure Secretary

A Government Order was issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday

Published - June 13, 2024 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday named IAS officer K. Nanthakumar as the Secretary of Human Resources Management Department, replacing incumbent S. Nagarajan, who has been posted as the Secretary (Expenditure) in the Finance Department.

A Government Order issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said Brajendra Navnit had been posted as the Secretary of Commercial Taxes and Registration Department. He will also function as the Officer on Special Duty, 16th Finance Commission.

While Reeta Harish Thakkar has been made the Secretary of Public and Rehabilitation Department, Sigy Thomas Vidhyan has been named the Secretary of the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department. Pooja Kulkarni will assume office as the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board.

Ms. Kulkarni will continue to hold the post of Special Secretary in the Finance Department. While E. Saravanavelraj has been posted as the Commissioner of Geology and Mining, C. Vijayaraj Kumar has been named the Secretary of the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department.

G.S. Sameeran is set to assume office as the Managing Director the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. V. Sivakrishnamurthy will take over as the Deputy Commissioner (Works) in the Greater Chennai Corporation.

P. Alarmelmangai is set to take over as the Executive Director of GUIDANCE Tamil Nadu. T. Anbalagan has been posted as the Director of Sugar, and he will also continue as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation. Lalitaditya Neelam will take over as the Additional Director (Development) of the District Rural Development Agency in Salem.

