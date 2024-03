March 18, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, has been given an honorary ‘Doctor of Science’ degree at the 22nd convocation organised by Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai on Monday. The doctorate was in recognition of Dr. Anand Kumar’s exemplary contributions to the life sciences industry, a press release from the university said.