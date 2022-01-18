Jyothi darshan held without usual congregation of devotees at Vadalur

Entry of people was restricted in view of spread of the infection

The annual ‘jyothi darshan’ at Sathya Gnana Sabha (Hall of True Knowledge), founded by Ramalinga Adigalar, popularly known as Vallalar, was held at Vadalur on Tuesday, without the usual congregation of devotees in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The entry of devotees was restricted as per the directions of the district administration.

Serving of free meal from the very kitchen where Vallalar lit the ever-burning stove for preparing food to the people who suffer due to hunger is a tradition here.

The jyothi darshan is considered as a special event by the followers of the Samarasa Sutha Sanmarga Sathya Sangam because it is on that day that all the seven screens of different hues in the Sabha would be removed one after another to reveal the holy light of the lamp kept in the sanctum sanctorum.

The darshan was planned to be held at regular intervals: 6.00 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be followed by a darshan at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday.