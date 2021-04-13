Tamil Nadu

Juvenile held for murdering mother in Chidambaram

The Chidambaram taluk police on Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old boy on charges of allegedly murdering his 35-year-old mother at their house in Manalur near Chidambaram.

The juvenile will be sent to a Government Observation Home.

Police said the victim allegedly had an illicit affair, which the boy had objected to. On Tuesday, an argument broke out between the child and his mother and the former stabbed her on the chest and abdomen with a knife. The woman died on the spot.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

