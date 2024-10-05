ADVERTISEMENT

Juvenile held for murder near Tirupattur town

Published - October 05, 2024 11:38 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A teenager was held on Saturday for the murder of a 75-year-old woman at her house in Rajapalayam village near Alangayam a few days ago.

Initial inquiry revealed that the arrested was a petty offender in the village. He used to steal household items in the village. This was noticed by the old woman, who informed her neighbours about it.

Angered by this, the teenager approached her house in the early hours of October 2 and struck the victim on the head with an iron rod. When she fainted, the juvenile fled the spot with her mobile phone.

The police nabbed him from his hideout in the village.

