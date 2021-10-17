Juvenile accused of rape

CHENNAI

17 October 2021 01:36 IST

The police secured a 15-year-old in connection with the rape and death of a 50-year-old tribal woman in Thirukazhukundram station limits.

The victim had gone missing since Thursday night. Next morning, she was found dead near a rock half a kilometre from her house.

After interrogating the family members of the victim, the police traced the boy.

Although the body did not have any external injury, the postmortem report showed sexual assault and hence the boy was booked under Section 376 IPC (rape) and 304 IPC (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder).