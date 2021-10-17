Tamil Nadu

Juvenile accused of rape

The police secured a 15-year-old in connection with the rape and death of a 50-year-old tribal woman in Thirukazhukundram station limits.

The victim had gone missing since Thursday night. Next morning, she was found dead near a rock half a kilometre from her house.

After interrogating the family members of the victim, the police traced the boy.

Although the body did not have any external injury, the postmortem report showed sexual assault and hence the boy was booked under Section 376 IPC (rape) and 304 IPC (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2021 1:37:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/juvenile-accused-of-rape/article37033288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY