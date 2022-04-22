Justice V. Parthiban of Madras HC to retire from service on Saturday

Chief Justice says, he is a friend and philosopher; Advocate General thanks the judge for his service to the institution

Justice V. Parthiban of the Madras High Court is scheduled to retire from service on Saturday. He refused an official farewell on Friday. However, the Advocate General and other lawyers thanked him for his service to the institution when he sat along with Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on the last day of his office.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said the entire Bar would be ever thankful to the judge for his contributions towards the march of law. Central government senior panel counsel V. Chandrasekharan said the judge was razor sharp in understanding every case that came up before him and disposed them of with elan.

Former Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian too hailed the contributions of the judge.

Chief Justice Bhandari concurred with the Bar and said the institution would really miss him. “He is a friend and philosopher to everyone here. Even now, just before entering the court hall, I told him that it is a privilege for me to sit with him. We wish him all the success in the third innings in his life,” the Chief Justice added.

Later, the Chief Justice walked along with Justice Parthiban till the latter’s chambers and bid goodbye. While replying to encomiums showered on him by the Bar, the judge said he had to sacrifice a large part of his private life as most of his time was spent on reading case bundles to produce qualitative judgements.

Born on April 24, 1960 at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district, Justice Parthiban had got enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on January 29, 1986. After 30 years of standing in the Bar, he got elevated as a judge of the High Court on October 5, 2016.