Justice V. Lakshminarayanan assumes office as additional judge of Madras High Court

February 27, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - CHENNAI

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja on Monday administered the oath of office to advocate V. Lakshminarayanan who has been appointed as an additional judge of the High Court, for a period of two years. With his appointment, the working strength of judges has increased to 58, as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

After he was sworn-in as a judge of the Madras High Court, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram, in his welcome address, said, Justice Lakshminarayanan was born on October 4, 1970 and did his schooling at Sir M.C.T. Muthiah Chettiar Higher Secondary School in Chennai before pursuing a science degree at D.G. Vaishnav College, also in Chennai. He then obtained his law degree from the National Law School of India University at Bengaluru and enrolled himself with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) in 1995. His areas of practice were constitutional law, civil and criminal law, laws of trusts with a special emphasis on Hindu and Islamic laws of trusts and intellectual property laws.

Apart from his extensive practice in the Madras High Court, he had conducted cases before the Supreme Court and the High Courts of Bombay, Delhi and Karnataka too. He had served as the standing counsel for the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board, the Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, the Central Warehousing Corporation, Anna University and others.

On the academic side, Justice Lakshminarayanan was the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Madras Law Journal and the Madras Law Journal (Criminal) since 2010. He had been a resource person at the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy and had trained judicial officers from the level of District Munsif (civil Judge-lower division) to District Judges (civil Judge- senior division).

He had also been nominated by the Governor as a Senate member of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University in 2018 and once again in 2021. He had further participated in international events in the United States and Nepal. “He is well known among the Bar members for his dedication,” the A-G said.

BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj, Madras Bar Association president V.R. Kamalanathan, Madras High Court Advocates Association president S. Mohanakrishnan, Women Lawyers Association president Louisal Ramesh and Law Association president Sengottuvan also welcomed the new judge.

