Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Published - September 27, 2024 12:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice Rajendran earlier served as a judge of the Bombay High Court and succeeded Justice R. Mahadevan, who was elevated to the Supreme Court of India.

PTI

Justice Shriram Kalpathi Rajendran sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on September 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office to Chief Justice S.K. Rajendran at a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (September 27, 2024).

Justice D. Krishna Kumar was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in July this year following the elevation of Justice Mahadevan.

Born on September 28, 1963, in Mumbai, Justice Rajendran has his ancestral roots in Kerala.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended him as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and on September 21, President Droupadi Murmu granted her consent to his appointment.

The Governor, who administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice, handed him the warrant of appointment signed by the President, and greeted him on the occasion.

Acting Chief Justice Justice Krishna Kumar, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and a host of dignitaries greeted the new Chief Justice.

