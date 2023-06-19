Justice R. Tharani assumes office as chief of Official Language panel

June 19, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Days after her superannuation as judge of the Madras High Court, Justice R. Tharani has assumed office as the Chairperson of the State Official Language (Legislative) Commission.

According to a notification issued by the Law Department, the retired judge has assumed office “with effect on and from the forenoon of June 12, 2023.”

A native of Thoothukudi district, Justice Tharani was born on June 10, 1961, according to the Madras High Court. She initially practised in Sivaganga district and entered the judicial service in July 1991.

