Justice P. Vadamalai sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court

March 27, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja on Monday administered the oath of office to judicial officer P. Vadamalai, on his elevation as an additional judge of the High Court. With his induction, the working strength of judges in the court has increased to 59 as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram introduced the new judge to the gathering and said, he was born on April 3, 1966 at Udumalpet, a place known for textile industries and spinning mills, and that his parents as well as his brother were employees of one such textile mill. He had pursued his entire education in government institutions.

He had obtained a commerce degree from the Government Arts College in Udumalpet and his law degree from the Government Law College in Coimbatore in 1990. He practiced as a lawyer for about five years in Udumalpet before joining the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service in 1995. His first posting was in Salem as a judicial magistrate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following subsequent promotions, he served as a District Judge in various districts. The A-G hoped that his 28 years of experience in the State judicial service would benefit the litigants at large. He also said, it was essential to have a mix of judges from the Bar as well as the district judiciary in the High Court to promote inclusiveness and diversity.

Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry chairman P.S. Amalraj and office-bearers of various Bar associations in the High Court too, welcomed the new judge.