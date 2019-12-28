Justice Mohan, who served in Supreme Court, dead

Justice S. Mohan, former judge of the Supreme Court, passed away at a hospital here on Friday evening. He was 89.

He is survived by a son and daughter.

Born in Udumalpet of Tiruppur district in February 1930, Justice Mohan was a product of the University of Madras.

He did his post-graduate law degree in constitutional and international law.

In August 1954, Justice Mohan enrolled himself as an advocate in the Madras High Court.

Seventeen years later, he officiated as Advocate General.

In February 1974, he was appointed an additional judge of the High Court.

After serving as a judge of the Madras High Court for 15 years, he was made Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in October 1989.

Short stint

For a few months in 1990, he officiated as Governor of the State in the wake of removal of P. Venkatasubbiah.

In October 1991, he was elevated to the Supreme Court where he served as a Judge till February 1995.

Subsequently, he was made chairman of four commissions of inquiry, constituted by the State government, including one on the death of 17 persons during a police crack down in Tirunelveli in July 1999.

An author of several books in English and Tamil including collections of poems, Justice Mohan was president of the World Congress of Poets for six years during 2004-2010.

Among the institutions he headed were the Kalakshetra Foundation and St. John’s Ambulance Association (State chapter).

The funeral will take place at Besant Nagar on December 29, according to a member of his family.