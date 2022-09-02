Justice has prevailed, says EPS after HC verdict

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday welcomed the order of the Division Bench of the Madras High Court, reversing the earlier order in favour of deposed party coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami, who thanked a host of party functionaries, senior leaders and members, said that even as he had been involved in a “battle of morality” to free people from the “repressions” by the DMK regime, there were “selfish and malicious elements” who were supportive of the DMK despite being in the AIADMK. He said he was engaged in defeating such persons. “Today, dharmam and justice have triumphed,” Mr. Palaniswami said.