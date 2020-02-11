Justice Gokulakrishnan did not hide his support for Dravidian movement: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday unveiled a portrait of the late former Gujarat High Court Chief Justice P.R. Gokulakrishnan and said that while many judges would be reluctant to speak about their association with the Dravidian movement, Justice Gokulakrishnan never shied away from doing so.

Mr. Stalin said that the former judge had taken a keen interest in the working of the DMK. “He called me a week before his passing to congratulate the DMK for its victory in the local body elections. He did call me during the Lok Sabha election. He would discuss and point out various issues in India today and encouraged me. His passing away is a great loss to Dravidian movement,” said Mr. Stalin.

He recalled that former DMK president M. Karunanidhi was very fond of Justice Gokulakrishnan. “Kalaignar would call him Gokul. When he was not keeping well, Gokulakrishnan came to see Kalaignar and despite his ill health wailed inconsolably after he passed away. He stood and spoke about Kalaignar at a memorial meeting even though he wasn't keeping well as he wanted to show his mark of respect to Kalaignar.”

He never missed to reiterate the importance of the Dravidian movement, Tamil and culture. “We need to follow in the footsteps of Justice Gokulakrishnan to take on the current ruling dispensation,” he said.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani spoke on the occasion.