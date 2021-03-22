Justice for all States, says C.T. Ravi

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi likened the Cauvery issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to a kabaddi match between two villages. When a reporter raised the issue of Cauvery water sharing (questioning the Karnataka BJP’s opposition to the release of water), he said it was like a kabaddi match, and asked the reporter which side he was on. When the journalist said he would support his own village, Mr. Ravi said the BJP was a nationalistic party and would do justice to all States equally.