Justice Duraiswamy to perform duties of CJ

The Centre on Wednesday notified the President's order appointing Justice M. Duraiswamy, the senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, to perform the duties of its Chief Justice since Sanjib Banerjee had been transferred to the High Court of Meghalaya.

Born on September 22, 1960, Justice Duraiswamy obtained a degree in commerce before pursuing law at the Madras Law College. He enrolled as an advocate in 1987 and served as a junior under former Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice A.S. Venkatachalamoorthy.

He was appointed as the Central Government standing counsel in 1997 and got elevated as a judge of the High Court on March 31, 2009.

The notification issued by the Centre said he would be performing the duties of the Chief Justice till Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, who had been transferred from the Allahabad High Court, takes charge in the Madras High Court.

After taking charge, Justice Bhandari would be performing the duties of the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court since he would be the senior-most judge here.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday bid farewell to Justice Bhandari, who hails from Rajasthan.