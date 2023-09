September 30, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

The committee headed by Justice K. Chandru to recommend measures to prevent violent incidents due to differences based on caste or creed among school and college students and to ensure amity has invited suggestions online from teachers, parents, students, educationists, and others.

Views and opinion can be sent to casteviolencecommiteechandru@gmail.com

