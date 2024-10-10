GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Justice B. Gokuldas Commission invites views on hooch tragedy

Published - October 10, 2024 08:46 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The one-man commission of judge B. Gokuldas, to probe into the causes and circumstances leading to the consumption of methanol-laced arrack resulting in the deaths of several persons at Karunapuram and other places in Kallakurichi district on June 19 and 20, has asked members of the public, social activists and NGOs to present their views, opinions and suggestions on the incident.

The Commission appointed by the State Government has already conducted inquiry with the affected persons and officials of Revenue, Police, Prohibition and Excise Departments. Now, the Commission intends to obtain the views, suggestions from general public, social organisations, social activists and non-governmental organisations regarding the incident.

People could send their opinions or suggestions by filing affidavits or appearing in person and by giving their statements before the Commission at its camp office at the District Collectorate in Kallakurichi from October 21 to 23.

October 10, 2024


