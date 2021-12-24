Justice Authinathan panel set up to make recommendations for release of life convicts

CHENNAI

24 December 2021 01:06 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a six-member committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice N. Authinathan to make recommendations for the premature release of life convicts on the basis of “good behaviour” and on “humanitarian grounds.”

According to an official release, the panel would comprise the Director of Institute of Mental Health, the Director of Medical Education, Prisons Department Chief Probation Superintendent, a psychologist and a senior criminal lawyer.

A senior officer in the Prison and Correctional Services Department would be its member- secretary.

Advertising

Advertising

The panel’s proposed recommendations would benefit life convicts who have served 10 or 20 years, those who are elderly, sick with co-morbidities, mentally affected and differently abled, but could not be released under the existing guidelines.

The panel would study relevant Supreme Court judgments, the existing Acts and rules and make its recommendations.