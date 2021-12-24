Tamil Nadu

Justice Authinathan panel set up to make recommendations for release of life convicts

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a six-member committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice N. Authinathan to make recommendations for the premature release of life convicts on the basis of “good behaviour” and on “humanitarian grounds.”

According to an official release, the panel would comprise the Director of Institute of Mental Health, the Director of Medical Education, Prisons Department Chief Probation Superintendent, a psychologist and a senior criminal lawyer.

A senior officer in the Prison and Correctional Services Department would be its member- secretary.

The panel’s proposed recommendations would benefit life convicts who have served 10 or 20 years, those who are elderly, sick with co-morbidities, mentally affected and differently abled, but could not be released under the existing guidelines.

The panel would study relevant Supreme Court judgments, the existing Acts and rules and make its recommendations.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 1:07:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/justice-authinathan-panel-set-up-to-make-recommendations-for-release-of-life-convicts/article38024246.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY