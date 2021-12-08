Junior doctors trained in preventive care

Aspects of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme explained

The Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital is imparting preventive healthcare training to junior doctors and medical students.

On Tuesday, the programme was held for medical students and those undertaking the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRIs) on the various aspects of the State government’s Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, an initiative to take healthcare to the doorstep of people.

The scheme covered non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancers as well as extended home-based services such as palliative care.

“The aim was to train the young doctors who will be going into the field in the future. Healthcare providers play a crucial role in taking forward such initiatives. If young doctors are trained in preventive healthcare, the community-level health will be better,” said R. Shanthimalar, KMC dean.

It was organised by the Department of Community Medicine of KMC along with the urban primary health centre, Chetpet.